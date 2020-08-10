Left Menu
Sonowal apprises PM Modi of flood situation, thanks him for financial aid

Participating in a video conference held by the PM with chief ministers of six flood-affected states, Sonowal said the floods have also caused large-scale damage to physical infrastructure like roads, bridges and culverts, inundated vast areas of agricultural lands and drowned several animals. He also sought the Centre's help in reconstruction and repair of schools, anganwadi centres and other public properties, an official of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Sonowal apprises PM Modi of flood situation, thanks him for financial aid
He also sought the Centre's help in reconstruction and repair of schools, anganwadi centres and other public properties, an official of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said. Sonowal thanked the PM for releasing Rs 386 crore to the State Disaster Relief Fund, which helped Assam in tackling the deluge and expediting rescue, relief and rehabilitation processes.

The chief minister also expressed gratitude to Modi for announcing a one-time grant of Rs two lakh for the next of the kin of those who died due to the calamity. The prime minister conveyed his deepest condolences for the loss of lives due to the floods and said that though he personally wanted to visit all the affected states, the present situation prevented him from doing so.

He also assured all help and assistance to the flood- hit states, and said suggestions given by the chief ministers would receive due importance while drafting the future course of action in dealing with floods and erosion.

