New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) These are the top stories of the northern region at 9 pm.

These are the top stories of the northern region at 9 pm. . DEL70 2NDLD RAHUL-SACHIN PILOT Rebel Cong leader Sachin Pilot meets Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra amid hints of breakthrough New Delhi: Ahead of the crucial Rajasthan assembly session from August 14, rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday met party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra here, amidst indications of a possible breakthrough. .

DEL93 RJ-CONG-MLA Rebel Cong MLA meets Gehlot, says 'Rajasthan govt safe' Jaipur: Rebel Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma here on Monday met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, indicating a patch-up between rival party factions. . DES14 RJ-DOTASRA No possibility of leadership change in Rajasthan: State Cong chief Jaipur: Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Monday ruled out any possibility of a leadership change in the state, saying it is merely a rumour. .

DEL56 JK-FAESAL Shah Faesal steps down as JKPM president Srinagar: Shah Faesal, who resigned from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and floated the Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement (JKPM) last year, has resigned as its president, the party said on Monday. . DEL54 JK-BJP-RESIGNATIONS Several BJP workers in Kashmir resign after attacks by militants Srinagar: Nearly a dozen BJP workers in Kashmir have resigned from the party following recent attacks on village-level leaders by militants, which prompted the party to suggest “hostel-type” secure accommodation for its members and their families in each district in the Valley. .

DEL96 JK-LD FIRING Pakistani troops target forward areas along LoC in J&K's Poonch with heavy mortar-shelling Jammu: Pakistani troops resorted to intense mortar-shelling and firing from small arms on forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Monday, a defence spokesperson said. . DEL87 JK-ENCOUNTER-PROBE Army to probe JK encounter of 3 militants after families claim their 3 members missing in same area Srinagar: An encounter last month in Shopian in South Kashmir has come under the authorities' focus after families in Rajouri in Jammu region filed a complaint with the union territory's police about its missing members from the same area, prompting army officials to launch an investigation. .

DES42 UP-VIRUS-LD CASES With 51 more COVID deaths in UP, toll reaches 2,120 Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh on Monday reported 51 more deaths due to COVID-19, pushing the fatalities due to the disease to 2,120 across the state. . DES5 UP-MULAYAM-HEALTH Mulayam's condition improving: Hospital Lucknow: The condition of Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav who was admitted to a hospital in Lucknow last week is improving, the medical facility said on Monday. .

DES40 PB-AMARINDER-BAJWA Withdrawal of Bajwa's police security 'routine exercise': Punjab CM Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday defended the withdrawal of state police security given to Congress Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa, saying it was a “routine exercise” and has nothing to do with the leader’s face-off with the state government. . DES52 HR-VIRUS-CASES Six more COVID-19 fatalities in Haryana, death toll rises to 489 Chandigarh: Six more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in Haryana on Monday and 794 fresh cases pushed the state's total caseload to 42,429, according to the health department's daily bulletin. .

DES32 HP-VIRUS-CASES One more succumbs to COVID-19 in Himachal, death toll 15 Shimla: A 70-year-old man of Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh died of COVID-19 on Monday, a health official said.. .