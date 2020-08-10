Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) These are the top stories of the northern region at 9 pm.

. DEL93 RJ-CONG-MLA Rebel Cong MLA meets Gehlot, says 'Rajasthan govt safe' Jaipur: Rebel Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma here on Monday met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, indicating a patch-up between rival party factions. . DES32 HP-VIRUS-CASES One more succumbs to COVID-19 in Himachal, death toll 15 Shimla: A 70-year-old man of Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh died of COVID-19 on Monday, a health official said..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 21:03 IST
New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) These are the top stories of the northern region at 9 pm.

These are the top stories of the northern region at 9 pm. . DEL70 2NDLD RAHUL-SACHIN PILOT Rebel Cong leader Sachin Pilot meets Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra amid hints of breakthrough New Delhi: Ahead of the crucial Rajasthan assembly session from August 14, rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday met party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra here, amidst indications of a possible breakthrough. .

DEL93 RJ-CONG-MLA Rebel Cong MLA meets Gehlot, says 'Rajasthan govt safe' Jaipur: Rebel Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma here on Monday met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, indicating a patch-up between rival party factions. . DES14 RJ-DOTASRA No possibility of leadership change in Rajasthan: State Cong chief Jaipur: Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Monday ruled out any possibility of a leadership change in the state, saying it is merely a rumour. .

DEL56 JK-FAESAL Shah Faesal steps down as JKPM president Srinagar: Shah Faesal, who resigned from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and floated the Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement (JKPM) last year, has resigned as its president, the party said on Monday. . DEL54 JK-BJP-RESIGNATIONS Several BJP workers in Kashmir resign after attacks by militants Srinagar: Nearly a dozen BJP workers in Kashmir have resigned from the party following recent attacks on village-level leaders by militants, which prompted the party to suggest “hostel-type” secure accommodation for its members and their families in each district in the Valley. .

DEL96 JK-LD FIRING Pakistani troops target forward areas along LoC in J&K's Poonch with heavy mortar-shelling Jammu: Pakistani troops resorted to intense mortar-shelling and firing from small arms on forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Monday, a defence spokesperson said. . DEL87 JK-ENCOUNTER-PROBE Army to probe JK encounter of 3 militants after families claim their 3 members missing in same area Srinagar: An encounter last month in Shopian in South Kashmir has come under the authorities' focus after families in Rajouri in Jammu region filed a complaint with the union territory's police about its missing members from the same area, prompting army officials to launch an investigation. .

DES42 UP-VIRUS-LD CASES With 51 more COVID deaths in UP, toll reaches 2,120 Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh on Monday reported 51 more deaths due to COVID-19, pushing the fatalities due to the disease to 2,120 across the state. . DES5 UP-MULAYAM-HEALTH Mulayam's condition improving: Hospital Lucknow: The condition of Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav who was admitted to a hospital in Lucknow last week is improving, the medical facility said on Monday. .

DES40 PB-AMARINDER-BAJWA Withdrawal of Bajwa's police security 'routine exercise': Punjab CM Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday defended the withdrawal of state police security given to Congress Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa, saying it was a “routine exercise” and has nothing to do with the leader’s face-off with the state government. . DES52 HR-VIRUS-CASES Six more COVID-19 fatalities in Haryana, death toll rises to 489 Chandigarh: Six more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in Haryana on Monday and 794 fresh cases pushed the state's total caseload to 42,429, according to the health department's daily bulletin. .

DES32 HP-VIRUS-CASES One more succumbs to COVID-19 in Himachal, death toll 15 Shimla: A 70-year-old man of Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh died of COVID-19 on Monday, a health official said.. .

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Central team lauds COVID-19 management in Telangana

A team of officials from the Centre discussed issues to related to COVID-19 management by the Telangana government and complimented its efforts in that regard. The team lauded the government for introducing HITAM Home Isolation Telemedicine...

I don't crave for any post, party has given position and can take it back: Sachin Pilot after meeting Cong leaders.

I dont crave for any post, party has given position and can take it back Sachin Pilot after meeting Cong leaders....

Lebanon government resigns amid outrage over Beirut blast

Lebanons prime minister announced his governments resignation on Monday, saying a huge explosion that devastated the capital and stirred public outrage was the result of endemic corruption.The Aug. 4 detonation at a port warehouse of more t...

Health worker 'slaps' woman patient in hospital; probe on

A coronavirus positive woman undergoing treatment at a government hospital here in Maharashtra was allegedly slapped by a health worker, her son claimed, prompting the district administration to order a probe. An official said on Monday a c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020