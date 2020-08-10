Left Menu
Development News Edition

Floods: Karnataka seeks Rs 4,000 cr special assistance from

With the current flood situation, the government has requested the Centre to provide additional special assistance of Rs 4,000 crore, other than NDRF norms, he said. "We also requested the Prime Minister to kindly direct the immediate release of the next installment of SDRMF of Rs 395 crore to Karnataka to take up relief and rehabilitation measures," he said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-08-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 21:22 IST
Floods: Karnataka seeks Rs 4,000 cr special assistance from
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Karnataka government on Monday said it has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide an additional special assistance of Rs 4,000 crore to handle the flood situation in the state, where the death toll has reached 14. "As per the initial assessment Rs 4,000 crore loss has occurred. It is a preliminary estimate because rains are continuing. A proper survey has to be done," Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters after attending the virtual meeting chaired by the PM with six states to review the flood situation in the country, he said Karnataka had suffered huge damage in the 2019 floods, followed by the COVID-19 pandemic. With the current flood situation, the government has requested the Centre to provide additional special assistance of Rs 4,000 crore, other than NDRF norms, he said.

"We also requested the Prime Minister to kindly direct the immediate release of the next installment of SDRMF of Rs 395 crore to Karnataka to take up relief and rehabilitation measures," he said. This was a preliminary submission and a detailed memorandum would be sent to the Centre in the days to come, he said.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka, along with Bommai, attended the video conference in the absence of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who had been undergoing treatment for COVID-19. The Chief Minister has since been discharged.

At the meeting, the Prime Minister directed officials to look into providing both immediate and long-term relief to affected states, the Ministers said. Ashoka said the state government would utilise the funds available with it to manage the situation and provide relief to those affected until it received the central fund.

Several parts of Malnad, coastal and interior Karnataka have been ravaged by torrential rains, causing floods and landslides, affecting lives and property. According to official data, at least 12 districts have been affected, in which 14 people have lost their lives so far since August 1, while five are missing Eighty seven relief camps have so far been opened across the state, sheltering 1,993 people.

Twenty seven animals have died so far. Bommai said 56 taluks and 885 villages have been affected.

"Preliminary assessment of damage is around 3,000 houses, 80,000 hectares of crops, 3500 km of roads... also damage to electrical infrastructure, transformers, buildings, bridges and minor irrigation tanks are there," he said. While there has been some respite in rains in several parts of the state, including Kodagu and Hassan, rains have continued at places in Udupi, Chikkamagaluru and Uttara Kannada, sources said.

Though rains have reduced in several parts of north interior Karnataka, heavy inflow into river Krishna and its tributaries have resulted in flood like situation in parts of Belagavi district and other areas, they said. Similar is the situation with Tungabhadra river as it has submerged low lying areas in parts of Ballari district, among others.

The Met Department forecast for the next 24 hours has said heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over coastal Karnataka and ghat areas of south interior Karnataka, while heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over North Interior Karnataka. The Ministers said they gave details to the Prime Minister at the video conference about the measures taken by the state to provide relief to those affected.

They informed him that four NDRF teams and 200 trained SDRF men have been positioned in vulnerable areas and thanked the Centre for reserving four IAF helicopters and deploying the Army for search and rescue operations. Bommai said the state also suggested to the PM, certain long-term measures like commissioning a special project to study and establish an Integrated Flood Forecasting and Response System for inter-state river basins like in the Krishna Basin to mitigate flood damage.

"We also suggested a special project to study and establish Landslide Hazard Mapping and Development of Early Warning System for high vulnerable areas of the Western Ghats in Karnataka and its adjoining states," he said. The Home Minister said they requested an additional four NDRF teams to be deployed in Karnataka.

The state also suggested a scheme to handle soil erosion along the western coast on the lines of the National Cyclone Relief Mitigation Project (NCRMP), he added.

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Guj: Five senior IAS officers promoted as additional CS

Five senior IAS officers were on Monday promoted from the rank of principal secretary to additional chief secretary by the Gujarat government. A government notification said none of the officers, all of the 1990 batch, has been transferred ...

Central team lauds COVID-19 management in Telangana

A team of officials from the Centre discussed issues to related to COVID-19 management by the Telangana government and complimented its efforts in that regard. The team lauded the government for introducing HITAM Home Isolation Telemedicine...

I don't crave for any post, party has given position and can take it back: Sachin Pilot after meeting Cong leaders.

I dont crave for any post, party has given position and can take it back Sachin Pilot after meeting Cong leaders....

Lebanon government resigns amid outrage over Beirut blast

Lebanons prime minister announced his governments resignation on Monday, saying a huge explosion that devastated the capital and stirred public outrage was the result of endemic corruption.The Aug. 4 detonation at a port warehouse of more t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020