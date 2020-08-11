Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 new COVID-19 cases in Mizoram; tally rises to 623

Two cases were reported from Kolasib district bordering Assam and one from Aizawl district, he added. Of the total 623 COVID-19 cases, 300 are active as 323 people have recovered from the disease.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 11-08-2020 17:36 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 17:21 IST
3 new COVID-19 cases in Mizoram; tally rises to 623
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Three more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the northeastern state's tally to 623, an official said on Tuesday. The new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24- hours and they include a frontline worker, a trucker, and a state resident, the official said.

The truck driver and the state resident have come from Assam, he said. Two cases were reported from Kolasib district bordering Assam and one from Aizawl district, he added.

Of the total 623 COVID-19 cases, 300 are active as 323 people have recovered from the disease. Meanwhile, the Aizawl district administration on Tuesday imposed a complete lockdown in two localities - Dawrpui Vengthar and Mission Vengthlang of the city as a precaution measure to prevent community transmission following the surge in novel coronavirus cases in Mizoram.

Visiting the two localities by outsiders is strictly prohibited while residents are barred from stepping out of the two neighborhoods without prior permission from Aizawl district deputy commissioner, the government order said.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Man suffering from coronavirus kills self in Hyderabad hospital

Hyderabad, Aug 11 PTI A 60-year old man undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in a private hospital allegedly ended his life on Tuesday out of fear about the disease, police said. The man from Karimnagar district hanged himself in the washroom ...

Daughters have equal coparcenary rights in joint Hindu family property: SC

Holding that daughters cannot be deprived of their right of equality, the Supreme Court Tuesday ruled that they will have equal coparcenary rights in joint Hindu family property even if the father died before the Hindu Succession Amendment ...

Slight improvement in flood situation in UP: Officials

The flood situation in Uttar Pradesh has improved further, with three districts being dropped from the list of affected places on Tuesday, officials said. On Monday, a total of 19 districts in the state were listed as affected by the flood,...

Samsung confident of Note20 series performing well in India

Samsung is confident of its premium Note20 series of smartphones, which will be launched in the country later this month, doing well in India as reflected by the strong interest evinced by potential buyers in the past few days, a top offici...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020