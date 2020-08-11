3 new COVID-19 cases in Mizoram; tally rises to 623
Two cases were reported from Kolasib district bordering Assam and one from Aizawl district, he added. Of the total 623 COVID-19 cases, 300 are active as 323 people have recovered from the disease.PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 11-08-2020 17:36 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 17:21 IST
Three more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the northeastern state's tally to 623, an official said on Tuesday. The new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24- hours and they include a frontline worker, a trucker, and a state resident, the official said.
The truck driver and the state resident have come from Assam, he said. Two cases were reported from Kolasib district bordering Assam and one from Aizawl district, he added.
Of the total 623 COVID-19 cases, 300 are active as 323 people have recovered from the disease. Meanwhile, the Aizawl district administration on Tuesday imposed a complete lockdown in two localities - Dawrpui Vengthar and Mission Vengthlang of the city as a precaution measure to prevent community transmission following the surge in novel coronavirus cases in Mizoram.
Visiting the two localities by outsiders is strictly prohibited while residents are barred from stepping out of the two neighborhoods without prior permission from Aizawl district deputy commissioner, the government order said.
