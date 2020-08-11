Prez greets citizens on eve of Janmashtami, hails corona warriors for fighting COVID

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday greeted citizens on the eve of Janmashtami and appreciated the efforts of all corona warriors who act at the forefront of the country's fight against COVID-19, according to an official statement. "Lord Shri Krishna inspires us to establish a society that is just, sensitive and compassionate. His message of Karmayoga is a call to focus on our responsibilities rather than caring for rewards. This spirit has been evident in the working of all our corona warriors who act at the forefront of our fight against COVID-19," he said.

Kovind asked people to resolve to follow the timeless and universal teachings of Lord Krishna for the betterment of our lives and humanity. The President extended warm greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens in India and abroad, the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.