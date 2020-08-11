Sachin Pilot returns to Jaipur

Congress leader Sachin Pilot returned to Jaipur on Tuesday, nearly a month after he rebelled against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. On Monday, a meeting between Sachin Pilot and Rahul Gandhi on Monday signaled an "amicable resolution" of nearly a month-long Rajasthan political crisis ahead of the crucial assembly session beginning August 14.

A large number of his supporters gathered outside his residence to welcome him as he drove down to Jaipur from New Delhi in his car. Pilot had left New Delhi in the afternoon.