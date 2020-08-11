Left Menu
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-08-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 18:24 IST
Four men arrested by Haryana police for cheating people by cloning ATM cards

Haryana Police on Tuesday said they have busted an interstate gang and arrested four men involved in cheating people by cloning ATM cards. "They first stole data and then used it to clone cards and later used them at different ATM machines," a spokesperson of state police department here said. Police said an ATM cloning machine as well as a card swipe machine have been recovered from them.

"The arrested accused have been identified as Sonu, hailing from Bhiwani, Ajay from Delhi, Jony hailing from Hisar district and Amrit from Hansi," the spokesperson said. The gang cheated people in Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh. "The gang was busted after police in Jind managed to zero-in on one of the gang members Sonu, when his wallet fell outside an ATM in Safidon on August 1 while he was attempting a similar crime with card cloning. "Police started investigation on the basis of documents recovered from the wallet after it was handed over to the police. While Sonu and Ajay were nabbed from Delhi, two others were arrested from Hansi," the spokesperson said in a statement.

During preliminary interrogation, they revealed that the gang had carried out 55 ATM frauds, including 17 in Haryana, seven in Uttar Pradesh, two in Maharashtra, six in Uttrakhand, three each in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, 11 in Rajasthan, five in Delhi and one in West Bengal. Police are also trying to arrest other gang members, the statement said. The spokesperson urged the people to remain alert while carrying out transactions at ATMs.

"People must never share/show their password or PIN number to anyone. If they become a victim, they must immediately report the matter to the police," he added..

