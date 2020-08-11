Delhi govt has released at least 47 prisoners: Jain

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PT) The Sentence Review Board of Delhi goverment decided to release at least 47 prisoners, Home Minister Satyendar Jain said on Tuesday. Talking to reporters here, Jain, who also heads the board, said that no Pakistani national, terrorist or gangster has been released by the SRB.

A senior government official said that a meeting of the board was held last week on the matter. "Around 47 prisoners have been released by the Sentence Review Board," the Delhi home minister said, without detailing the reasons behind releasing them.

In its meeting in May, the board had recommended premature release of Jessica Lal Murder case convict Manu Sharma. Later, Lt Govenror Anil Baijal had approved the SRB's recoomendation..