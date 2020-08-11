Rajnath Singh mourns Urdu poet Rahat Indori's demise

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh mourned the demise of Legendary Urdu poet and lyricist Dr Rahat Indori on Tuesday, saying he has left an indelible mark on the hearts of people. Rajnath, in a Hindi translated tweet, said, "I am deeply saddened by the demise of popular Urdu poet Rahat Indoriji. He was an ardent personality of Urdu."

"With his memorable poetry, he has left an indelible mark on the hearts of people. Today the literary world has suffered a great loss. My condolences to his loved ones in this hour of grief," he added. The 70-year-old poet passed away at Indore's Aurobindo Hospital on Tuesday a day after testing positive for coronavirus.

The celebrated poet had earlier this morning tweeted to share about his coronavirus diagnosis with his fans and had urged them to pray for his speedy recovery. He was a well-known figure in the genre of Urdu poetry, ghazals and has also penned lyrics for several Bollywood songs including movies like 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S', 'Murder' among others. (ANI)