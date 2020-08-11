Left Menu
Delhi records 8 deaths due to COVID-19, lowest in over 2 months

The national capital recorded 1,257 fresh coronavirus cases, and eight deaths, the lowest in over two months, in the last 24 hours, authorities said on Tuesday. This is the first time in over two months that the daily number of deaths has dropped below 10, according to the Delhi government's health bulletin.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 19:33 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The national capital recorded 1,257 fresh coronavirus cases, and eight deaths, the lowest in over two months, in the last 24 hours, authorities said on Tuesday. This is the first time in over two months that the daily number of deaths has dropped below 10, according to the Delhi government's health bulletin. On August 5, Delhi recorded 11 COVID-19 deaths, indicating a significant improvement in the situation in the city. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet, "Delhi recorded just 8 deaths on Tuesday. It is after many days that the number has gone below 10. We have taken several steps to reduce the number of fatalities due to the virus. We want no deaths due to it in the future. Every person is important to us." The city has so far recorded a total of 1,47,391 cases, of which 1,32,384 people have recovered, been discharged or have migrated. There are 10,868 active cases, of which 5,523 are under home isolation. The death toll due to the disease is 4,139, according to the latest Delhi health department bulletin.

As many as 5,356 RTPCR, CBNAAT and TrueNat tests and 14,084 rapid-antigen tests were conducted. A total of 12,23,845 tests have been conducted till date -- 64,412 tests per million population, it said. The positivity rate in the last 24 hours stood at 6.46 percent.

In the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by less than one per cent every day. The recovery rate has increased to more than 90 per cent.

