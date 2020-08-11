Healthcare team engaged in collecting swab samples for COVID-19 test attacked in UP village

A team of healthcare workers engaged in collecting swab samples for COVID-19 test was pelted with stones by some people in Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, police said. A 40-year-old lab technician, Vinod Sharma, was injured in the attack on the team in the Patehrwa area of the district.

A vehicle of the team was also damaged, they said. Police later arrested five people in connection with the stone pelting.

"The team went to Pagra Padri village in the Patehrwa area to take swab samples of people who had come in contact with a coronavirus positive patient when 40-50 villagers attacked its members with sticks and pelted stones," Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar Mishra said. The five arrested were Umesh Bharti, Juguil Prasad, Yogendra Prasad, Shmbhu and Rajan Bharti.

The have been booked under IPC sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 269 (unlawfully or negligently does any act which is, and which he knows or has reason to believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life), and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life) and relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act, the police officer said. "The accused of the case will be booked under the NSA (National Security Act) too," he said, adding that efforts were on to nab the rest of the accused.