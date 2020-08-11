Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cases in Pune district might cross 1.60 lakh by month-end:Govt

However, the number of active cases are expected to come down by August 24. Addressing a press conference, Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao said the positivity ratio and the case fatality rate are stable in the district as of now.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 11-08-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 21:27 IST
Cases in Pune district might cross 1.60 lakh by month-end:Govt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The number of COVID-19 cases in Pune district might cross 1.60 lakh at the end of this month as per the projection of the Maharashtra health department, a senior official said here on Tuesday. However, the number of active cases are expected to come down by August 24.

Addressing a press conference, Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao said the positivity ratio and the case fatality rate are stable in the district as of now. "As per the projection of the state health department, there will be over 1.60 lakh cases in Pune district by theend of August. Of these cases, around 62,000 cases will be active," said Rao.

As on August 11, the tally of COVID-19 cases stood over 1.10lakh in the district while 82,000 of patients have been either discharged or recovered, as per the official data. Rao said the current case positivity rate in Pune district stands at 21 per cent, which has been stable since the last few days.

"The recovery rate is also improving in the district. It currently stands at 74.88per cent while the fatality rate is 2.30 per cent," he added.

While the doubling rate of cases in areas under Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is 35 days, it stands at 22 days in areas under the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). The same is 19.5 days in rural areas, he said. The divisional commissioner said the first jumbo COVID-19 facility to be set up at the College of Engineering Pune (COEP) will be ready by August 20.

He said the second such facility will be coming up in Pimpri Chinchwad area. "Jumbo facilities will ease burden of the existing healthcare facilities such as private hospitals," he said.

Replying to a query, Rao said teams of auditors have been formed to verify bills issued to patients by private hospitals. "A total of 83 notices have been served to private hospitals on complaints of over-charging," Rao said.

He said a sero survey will be conducted by state-run Sassoon hospital, D Y Patil Medical College and the National Institute of Virology (NIV). Rao said the findings of a sero survey conducted by the city-based Indian Institute of Science Education and Research will be available by August 16.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 can be released, other latest updates on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Israeli PM's uneasy alliance seems headed toward collapse

When Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival, Benny Gantz, agreed to form an emergency government in May after three bitter and deadlocked election campaigns, the goal was to stabilize Israeli politics in the face of a global pandem...

Sea life around Mauritius dying as Japanese ship oil spill spreads

Mauritian volunteers fished dead eels from oily waters on Tuesday as they tried to clean up damage to the Indian Ocean islands most pristine beaches after a Japanese bulk carrier leaked an estimated 1,000 tonnes of oil. The ship, MV Wakashi...

UK records 1,148 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

A total of 1,148 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the United Kingdom as of 9 a.m. 0900 GMT on Tuesday, compared with a figure of 816 on Monday, government data showed.The cumulative total of UK cases stood at 311,641. ...

34 Tablighi attendees get `stand till court rises' punishment

Three courts in Madhya Pradesh have awarded day-long sentence to 34 people including 31 foreigners who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi but did not follow isolation norms on arrival in the state. The courts, in separate cases, as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020