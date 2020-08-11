Left Menu
Devotees can visit Travancore Devaswam board temples from Aug 17

Devotees will be allowed to visit temples under the Travancore Devaswam board except for Sabarimala from August 17, the board said on Tuesday.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 11-08-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 22:17 IST
Travancore Devaswam president N Vasu (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Devotees will be allowed to visit temples under the Travancore Devaswam board except for Sabarimala from August 17, the board said on Tuesday. On Monday, Devaswam minister Kadakampally Surendran had announced that the annual festival pilgrimage season for Sabarimala will start from November 16, amid all COVID-19 related protocols.

"Travancore Devaswam board temples have been closed for devotees for the past five months. They could not visit temples for their daily worship. Today we decided to permit devotees in the temple with a lot of restrictions. Considering the COVID-19 situations we have to be careful regarding the admission of devotees," Travancore Devaswam president N Vasu told ANI. Pointing out that senior citizens above 65 and children below 10 will not be allowed, he added, "At a time we will permit only 5 devotees in the temple. Children below 10 years will not be allowed. Apart from them, senior citizens above 65 years also not permitted. We are allowing devotees for worship, with restrictions.

"The annual festival pilgrimage season for Sabarimala starts from November 16 usually. This is an event which has been going on for decades. The government as well as the Travancore Devaswam board is eager to see that the event takes place this year also but with limitations and restrictions," Vasu added. Speaking about the meeting with Devaswam minister Kadakampally Surendran on Monday, he added, "Yesterday a meeting was convened by the Devaswam minister Kadakampally Surendran in which the preparations were reviewed. In the meeting, the discussions were held on preparations at Sabarimala sannidhanam."(ANI)

