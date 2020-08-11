Maharashtra reports 11,088 new COVID-19 cases
Maharashtra reported 11,088 new COVID-19 cases and 256 deaths on Tuesday.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-08-2020 23:34 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 23:34 IST
Maharashtra reported 11,088 new COVID-19 cases and 256 deaths on Tuesday. State Health Department said that 256 deaths were reported in the state today. The case fatality rate in the state is 3.42 per cent.
The total count of cases in the state now is 5,35,601 with 1,48,553 active cases. The death toll is 18,306. Mumbai reported 917 new cases and 48 deaths on Tuesday.
The total number of reported cases in the city has gone up to 1,25,239 including 99,147 recovered/discharged patients, 18,905 active cases and 6,890 deaths, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Six COVID-19 patients booked for not wearing masks in Maharashtra isolation centre
138 more Maharashtra Police personnel test positive for COVID-19
Maharashtra board SSC 10th result 2020 to be announced tomorrow
Maharashtra SSC results to be declared on Wednesday
7,717 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, 282 deaths