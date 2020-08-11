Maharashtra reports 11,088 new COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra reported 11,088 new COVID-19 cases and 256 deaths on Tuesday. State Health Department said that 256 deaths were reported in the state today. The case fatality rate in the state is 3.42 per cent.

The total count of cases in the state now is 5,35,601 with 1,48,553 active cases. The death toll is 18,306. Mumbai reported 917 new cases and 48 deaths on Tuesday.

The total number of reported cases in the city has gone up to 1,25,239 including 99,147 recovered/discharged patients, 18,905 active cases and 6,890 deaths, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. (ANI)