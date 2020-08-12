UP's Muzaffarnagar records 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 43 new cases

UP's Muzaffarnagar records 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 43 new casesPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 12-08-2020 09:38 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 09:38 IST
Two more people from Muzaffarnagar have died of COVID-19, taking the death toll in the district to 22, and 43 new cases of the infection have been detected here, officials said on Wednesday
A woman from Gandhinagar locality and a man from Gandhi Colony were shifted to a Meerut hospital, where they died Tuesday evening, Chief Medical Officer Praveen Chopda said
Forty-three more people, including 14 inmates of the district jail, have tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the officials said, adding that the number of active cases in the district now stands at 236.
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID
- Muzaffarnagar
- Gandhinagar
- Meerut
ALSO READ
Belgium's Antwerp province imposes curfew due to COVID-19
Over 23,000 COVID-19 cases in Brazil, death toll exceeds 600
Golf-Australian Open postponed from November due to COVID-19
Cleanup from Hanna spurs fear amid COVID-19 surge in Texas
Six COVID-19 patients booked for not wearing masks in Maharashtra isolation centre