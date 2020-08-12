41 new COVID-19 cases in Manipur

A total of 41 new cases of COVID-19 and 76 recoveries have been reported in Manipur in the last 24 hours.

Manipur's total count of cases now stands at 3,982 including 1,739 active cases and 2,231 recoveries. Eleven deaths have been reported in the state.

India reported a spike of 60,963 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the national count over the 23 lakh. (ANI)