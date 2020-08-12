Elephants enjoy buffet of cakes, fruits, vegetables on World Elephant Day

Zoo staff treated the five elephants at Hyderabad's Nehru Zoological Park to a buffet of cakes, fruits, vegetables, sprouts, sugarcane, pineapple, jaggery, coconut and green grass as it was their special day, World Elephant Day which fell on Wednesday. The buffet of cakes was made of ragi and rice, said the Nehru Zoological Park's authority in a press note. The animal keepers and incharge of the elephants prepared the cakes, said the press release.

This zoological park has five elephants, one male and four female. The senior veteran is Rani, 82 years. The zoo staff said that all the elephants are in good health. (ANI)