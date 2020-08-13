Security beefed up in Kashmir ahead of Independence Day

Left Menu
Security has been beefed up in Kashmir ahead of Independence Day as full dress rehearsal was held in Srinagar and various district headquarters on Thursday, officials said. Similar precautionary measures with respect to security arrangements have been made in other districts of the valley, the officials said. Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha will preside over the Independence Day function on Saturday.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 13-08-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 20:24 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Security has been beefed up in Kashmir ahead of Independence Day as full dress rehearsal was held in Srinagar and various district headquarters on Thursday, officials said. Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed in strength at many places in the city and elsewhere in the valley to thwart any attempts by militants to disrupt the celebrations, the officials said.

They said random search of vehicles was being carried out near Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium here, the venue of the main function. Similar precautionary measures with respect to security arrangements have been made in other districts of the valley, the officials said.

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha will preside over the Independence Day function on Saturday. This will be first Independence Day function since Jammu and Kashmir became a union territory. Meanwhile, full dress rehearsal was held at Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium and other district headquarters of the valley.

"In connection with the celebrations of Independence Day-2020, a full dress rehearsal was held today at S K Stadium in Srinagar where Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole hoisted the national flag and took salute at the march past," an official spokesman said.

