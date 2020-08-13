COVID-19: Goa adds record 570 new cases; tally tops 10,000

Goa on Thursday reported its highest single-day count of 570 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally beyond the 10,000-mark, a health department official said. The statewide tally rose to 10,494 with the addition of 570 COVID-19 cases, the official said.

Two men, aged 48 and 73, succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 91, he said. Also, 271 people were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered cases to 6912, he said.

There are 3,491 active cases in the state at present, the official said. Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,494, new cases 570, deaths 91, discharged 6,912, active cases 3,491, people tested so far 1,59,159.