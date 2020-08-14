Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Navy inks deal with UPEIDA for setting up centre of excellence in UP defence corridor

The Indian Navy on Thursday inked a deal with the Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority to set up a "centre of excellence" in the state's defence corridor to help promote innovation and indigenisation for self-reliance in the defence sector.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 14-08-2020 01:05 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 00:57 IST
Indian Navy inks deal with UPEIDA for setting up centre of excellence in UP defence corridor
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Indian Navy on Thursday inked a deal with the Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority to set up a "centre of excellence" in the state's defence corridor to help promote innovation and indigenisation for self-reliance in the defence sector. The deal was signed during the launch of the Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation (NIIO) by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh through a webinar. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries too were present at the event.

"With this MOU, the Indian Navy will find solutions of its problems with the help of Centre of Excellence being established in the Defence corridor of UP," an official statement quoted Adityanath as saying. Expressing his pleasure over the launch of NIIO, the chief minister said with this launch, the indigenisation will be promoted and there will be better coordination between the educational community and industry. The CM said the defence minister's decision to produce 101 products of defence sector will make the country 'atmanirbhar' (self-reliant). He said in UP, defence and aerospace units have been included in single window system to promote them and several relaxations are being given for the production of defence goods.

"For defence industrial corridor, 1,289-hectare land has been acquired in Kanpur, Jhansi, Aligarh and Chitrakoot. The UPEIDA is establishing Centre of Excellence with the help of IIT, BHU and other institutions," he said. During defence exhibitions till now, 23 MoUs have been signed by different companies for UP's defence industrial corridor and investment of Rs 50,000 crore is expected, he said.

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Moto Razr 2: Motorola's next foldable phone to launch on September 9

X-Cube: Samsung's 3D IC solution now available for next-gen applications

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Cowboys sign DE Griffen to one-year deal

The Dallas Cowboys signed former Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen to a one-year contract. The deal is worth up to 6 million, with the 10-year veteran making a base of 3 million this season and 3 million in roster bonuses, acc...

Tennis-Andreescu will not defend U.S. Open title

Bianca Andreescu said on Thursday she will not defend her title at this months U.S. Open in New York.The 20-year-old Canadian, who has not competed since she suffered a knee injury last October, said on Twitter she made the difficult decisi...

Little at stake in Heat-Pacers regular-season finale

The Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers are unlikely to give away any secrets -- if any are left -- when they go head-to-head in a meaningless playoff preview in each teams regular-season finale Friday afternoon near Orlando. The Heat 44-28 and P...

Judge rejects Uber, Lyft bids to delay California driver injunction

A California judge on Thursday refused to give Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc more time to appeal his decision forcing them to classify drivers in that state as employees, which they have said would necessitate restructuring their busin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020