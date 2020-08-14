Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala CM goes into self-quarantine as precautionary measure

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and three other ministers went into self-quarantine on Friday after they came in the primary contact list of Malappuram district collector who tested positive for the coronavirus infection,official sources said.

PTI | Thiruvanatha | Updated: 14-08-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 17:32 IST
Kerala CM goes into self-quarantine as precautionary measure

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and three other ministers went into self-quarantine on Friday after they came in the primary contact list of Malappuram district collector who tested positive for the coronavirus infection,official sources said. Malappuram Collector K Gopalakrishnan had coordinated the search and rescue operations at the Karipur International Airport after an Air India Express flight had veered off the tabletop runway and crashed into a valley and broke into pieces on August 7.

Eighteen people were killed and several others were injured in the mishap. The collector, deputy collector and assistant collector, superintendent of police were among 20-odd people who have tested positive on Friday.

"I have been tested positive today and I am asymptomatic," Gopalakrishnan told PTI. Ministers K K Shailaja, A C Moideen, E Chandrashekharan are the three ministers who have gone into self-quarantine after they came in the primary contact list of the Collector.

DGP Loknath Behera has also gone on quarantine. The chief minister, ministers, the chief secretary and other officials had visited the site and the injured a day after the accident.PTI RRT UD BN WELCOME WELCOME

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Science News Roundup: Stem cells give hope for revival of extinct rhinos; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Paris, Marseille declared at-risk zones

The head of Frances national health service says Paris and Marseille have been declared at-risk zones for the coronavirus as authorities observe a sharp increase in infections. Jerome Salomon, speaking on France Inter radio, warned the situ...

India believes in winning hearts, not land; but it does not mean we will let our self-esteem be hurt by anyone: Rajnath Singh.

India believes in winning hearts, not land but it does not mean we will let our self-esteem be hurt by anyone Rajnath Singh....

Soccer-Netherlands' Wiegman to become England Women's coach from 2021

Netherlands womens soccer team manager Sarina Wiegman will succeed Phil Neville as England Womens head coach from next year after signing a four-year deal, the Football Association FA announced on Friday.The Dutch won the European Champions...

Berger Paints India Q1 net profit down 91 pc to Rs 15 cr

Berger Paints India Ltd on Friday reported a 91.44 percent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 15.09 crore for the quarter ended June, hit by the COVID-19 crisis. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 176.41 crore during the April-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020