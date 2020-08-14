Arjun Munda to e-launch Swasthya to provide health information to tribal people

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Shri Arjun Munda will e-launch "Swasthya", a first of its kind Tribal Health & Nutrition Portal: One-stop solution for the health & nutrition status of the tribal population of India here on 17th August, 2020 (Monday). Minister of State SmtRenuka Singh Saruta will grace the occasion. The Ministry of Tribal Affairs in collaboration with PiramalSwasthya, the Centre of Excellence has developed this Tribal Health and Nutrition Portal 'Swasthya', a one-stop solution presenting all information pertaining to tribal health and nutrition-related to Scheduled Tribe people.

'Swasthya' is the first of its kind comprehensive platform for health and nutrition-related information of the tribal population of India. It has a dashboard, knowledge repository, partner segment, Sickle Cell Diseases (SCD) support corner. The dashboard presents data curated from multiple sources for the 177 identified high priority tribal districts.

In addition, the Portal also has research studies, innovations and best practices on tribal community curated from multiple sources related to tribal health and nutrition. In addition, the SCD Support Corner available in the Portal encourages people with Sickle Cell disease or trait to register themselves. It is hoped that this Portal will bridge the existing knowledge, drive evidence-based policymaking and catalyze a series of actions which will ultimately lead to overall improvements in the health and nutrition status of the tribal population in India.

The Portal will be managed by the Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Knowledge Management inHealth and Nutrition, established by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs in collaboration with Piramal Swasthya Management and Research Institute. This CoE works towards consolidating data for tribal health & nutrition, facilitating evidence-based policymaking, documenting successful models, best practices and innovative solutions, disseminating and facilitating the exchange of knowledge, creating networks and collaborating with stakeholders to improve tribal health & nutrition outcomes.

(With Inputs from PIB)