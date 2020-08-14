Left Menu
Development News Edition

C'garh: HC gives pre-arrest bail to two IAS officers

In 2015, the ACB and EOW raided properties of officials of the Chhattisgarh State Civil Supply Corporation (CSCSC) and registered a case against 28 people. Shukla, then Food Secretary, and Tuteja, then managing director of the corporation, were not made accused initially but were named in a supplementary charge sheet filed in December 2018, the lawyers said.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 14-08-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 22:07 IST
C'garh: HC gives pre-arrest bail to two IAS officers

The Chhattisgarh High Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to IAS officers Anil Tuteja and Alok Shukla in a money laundering case related to the Chhattisgarh Civil Supply Corporation scam. Justice Arvind Singh Chandel had reserved the order on separate pre-arrest bail pleas of Shukla and Tuteja on July 14. He passed the order on Friday, their lawyers Avi Singh and Aayush Bhatia said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had lodged an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in January last year. It was based on the FIR and charge sheet filed by the Chhattisgarh police's economic offences wing (EOW) and the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) in the civil supply scam.

Tuteja and Shukla were named as accused in the ED's case, so the duo sought anticipatory bail. In 2015, the ACB and EOW raided properties of officials of the Chhattisgarh State Civil Supply Corporation (CSCSC) and registered a case against 28 people.

Shukla, then Food Secretary, and Tuteja, then managing director of the corporation, were not made accused initially but were named in a supplementary charge sheet filed in December 2018, the lawyers said. The case was related to the supply of substandard rice under the Public Distribution System and payment of money to certain officials.

During the hearing on anticipatory bail pleas last month in the HC, the petitioners' lawyers argued that no cash was recovered from their clients' properties. The two had been granted anticipatory bail by the HC last year in the ACB/EOW case, the lawyers pointed out.

The lawyers also said that while the ECIR was registered by the ED at its sub-zonal office in Raipur, the summons were issued by the ED Delhi office. This was "political vendetta", they alleged.

Assistant Solicitor General B Gopa Kumar, appearing for the ED, opposed the anticipatory bail applications, claiming that the case involves laundering of huge amounts of money. But the HC granted anticipatory bail, noting that "charge-sheet has already been filed and no recovery was made from any of the Applicants (Shukla and Tuteja)" and no departmental proceeding has been initiated.

"The ECIR case was registered against them last year and notice was issued to them for the first time in the case in March this year. The delay in issuance of notice has not been explained," the court said. Shukla is now Principal Secretary, education department while Tuteja as Director of Commerce and Industries department.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Mi Band 5 may launch in India next month; identical product listed on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

3 Mississippi police officers indicted in death of Black man

Three Mississippi police officers have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a Black man last year, according to a recently unsealed indictment. A Hinds County grand jury indicted the officers in the January 2019 death of G...

Punjab CM announces month-long drive against adulterated pesticides

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday announced a month-long drive to check the sale of adulterated pesticides. He made the announcement in response to a farmers complaint on his weekly Facebook Live AskCaptain session, an off...

PM Modi to address nation from Red Fort on 74th Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag and deliver his seventh consecutive Independence Day speech from the iconic Red Fort on Saturday. According to a Defence ministry statement, the prime minister will also receive the...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 muted as stimulus deal remains elusive

Trading on Wall Street was subdued on Friday as doubts crept in about a new U.S. stimulus bill, while the SP 500 hovered below record highs as a swathe of domestic data showed the economy was still smarting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Aggre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020