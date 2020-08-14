Left Menu
Cops launch probe into 'derogatory' posts about Disha Salian

The Mumbai Police have initiated an inquiry into the complaint filed by the father of Disha Salian, former manager of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, about the "derogatory" posts shared on social media linked to his daughter's death, an official said on Friday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-08-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 22:31 IST
The Mumbai Police have initiated an inquiry into the complaint filed by the father of Disha Salian, former manager of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, about the "derogatory" posts shared on social media linked to his daughter's death, an official said on Friday. Based on the complaint filed by Disha's father Satish Salian a couple of days back, the Malvani police have launched an inquiry and the process of recording statements is on, the official said.

Disha died on June 8 after allegedly jumping off the 14th floor of a building in Mumbai's Malad. An accidental death case was registered in the alleged suicide. On June 14, Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai. Her father had recently written a letter to the police alleging that "derogatory" posts were being shared by people that defamed his deceased daughter and his family.

"Salian lodged the complaint with the Malvani police against three persons, including actor Puneet Vashist, for tarnishing the reputation of their daughter through social media posts and for spreading rumours," the police official said. Disha's father had also requested the police to take action against the people concerned for their "insensitive act" towards his family, he said.

In his letter to the police, Salian had said that the "news about her (Disha's) involvement with any politician or attending parties with big names of the film fraternity, rape and murder are all stories cooked up by media people just to sell it to channels and these stories hold no truth." "The Malvani police, who are probing the case of Disha's death, have also started an inquiry into the complaint filed by her father. Accordingly, statements of a few persons are being recorded in this connection," the official said. The police has made an appeal to the people to come forward with any evidence or information linked to the case.

Actor Sooraj Pancholi had recently submitted a complaint to the police over him being linked to the case of death of fellow actor Sushant Singh Rajput. "In the complaint filed at Versova Police Station, Pancholi had also accused Puneet Vashist of linking his name with the death case and using derogatory content in his Facebook post," the official said.

