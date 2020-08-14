COVID-19: Amravati's case count grows to 3,558, death toll 95

The tally of coronavirus patients in Amravati district of Maharashtra reached 3,558 on Friday with the addition of 91 cases, officials said. The death of one patient took the fatality count in the district to 95, they said, adding that the deceased was a 48-year-old man from Paratwada.

As 71 patients recovered during the day, the total number of recoveries went up to 2,367, they said. There are 1,096 active cases now.

Of the 91 new cases, 35 were reported from rural parts of the district. Dhamangaon Railway tehsil reported nine cases, while six cases were added in Achalpur tehsil. Four cases each came from Teosa and Chandur Bazar tehsils and three each from Daryapur and Dharni tehsils, the officials said.