Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI arrests 3 Delhi Development Authority employees for receiving Rs 1 lakh bribe: Official

The CBI has arrested three employees of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), including an assistant director, for allegedly receiving Rs one lakh bribe from a person purchasing a plot of land, officials said on Saturday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2020 14:18 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 14:18 IST
CBI arrests 3 Delhi Development Authority employees for receiving Rs 1 lakh bribe: Official

The CBI has arrested three employees of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), including an assistant director, for allegedly receiving Rs one lakh bribe from a person purchasing a plot of land, officials said on Saturday. Assistant Director Sudhanshu Ranjan, Upper Division Clerk Ajeet Bhardwaj and security guard Darwan Singh were taken into custody by the probe agency in the bribery case, they said.

The case pertains to a deal related to a DDA plot of land allotted to a shanty dweller who sold it to a person known to him, officials said. The officials were demanding bribe from the buyer to the enter name of the seller in DDA records, they said.

"It was further alleged that the complainant had bought this plot from said private person on GPA and wanted to sell it to someone else, for which the said plot required to be entered in the records of DDA in the name of said private person (an allottee of the said plot). It was also alleged that the said accused asked the complainant to arrange a bribe of Rs 4 lakh," CBI spokesperson R K Gaur said. On a complaint from the buyer, the CBI laid a trap and caught Ajeet Bhardwaj while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh, the officials said.

"The other accused were also arrested subsequently. Searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused in Delhi and Noida which led to the recovery of incriminating documents," Gaur said..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

NEP will play important role in making India self-reliant: PM Modi

Education has a crucial role to play in making India self-reliant and prosperous and the new National Education Policy has been introduced with this objective, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday. Addressing the nation on Indias 7...

C'garh CM announces scheme for school students

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday announced to launch a special scheme under which school students will be able to learn in their respective localities in view of the suspension of classes due to the coronavirus outbrea...

1,863 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths reported in Telangana

As many as 1,863 COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths were reported from Telangana on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 90,259 in the state. According to the State Health Department, the total number of cases includes 23,379 active cases,...

In a first, women CRPF personnel deployed for security duties on I-Day in Srinagar

For the first time, women personnel of the CRPF were deployed for security duties on Independence Day in Lal Chowk and adjoining areas of the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir. Dressed in the camouflage combat uniform, the gun-toting wome...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020