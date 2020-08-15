Left Menu
Pranab Mukherjee continues to be on ventilator support: Hospital

His vital and clinical parameters remain stable and are being closely monitored by a team of specialists," the hospital said in a statement. Mukherjee's office also posted pictures of the former president unfurling the national flag on Independence Day in the past and wishing fellow citizens on the day.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2020 15:18 IST
The condition of former president Pranab Mukherjee remained unchanged on Saturday and he continued to be on ventilator support, doctors attending on him said. They said his vital and clinical parameters are stable and are being closely monitored by a team of specialists.

The 84-year-old former president was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi Cantonment on Monday and was operated upon for the removal of a clot in the brain. He had also tested positive for COVID-19. "The condition of Hon’ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged this morning. He continues to be on ventilatory support. His vital and clinical parameters remain stable and are being closely monitored by a team of specialists," the hospital said in a statement.

Mukherjee's office also posted pictures of the former president unfurling the national flag on Independence Day in the past and wishing fellow citizens on the day. "On behalf of #CitizenMukherjee, his office recalls some of the recent Independence Day celebrations, he so enthusiastically participated in and would have never missed. Today also the Tricolor flies high.

"As he recuperates, let us re-pledge ourselves to a free, democratic and plural India that he stands for and hope that he is back to celebrate these core values of our Nationhood at the earliest," his office tweeted on his behalf. His daughter and Congress leader Sharmistha Mukherjee also tweeted pictures of Mukherjee unfurling the national flag in the past.

"In his childhood, my dad and my uncle would hoist National Flag at our ancestral home in village. Since then, he never missed a year to hoist tri-colour on Independence Day. Sharing some memories from last years celebration at home. I’m sure he’ll do the same next year. Jai Hind," she tweeted. PTI SKC SRY

