Police in Bahraich celebrate I-Day standing in floodwater

Police personnel at a police station in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district celebrated the 74th Independence Day on Saturday standing in knee-deep water as the area was inundated due to heavy rains. The personnel at the Bundi police station unfurled the tricolour and took an oath to defend the unity and integrity of the country.

A woman police officer said, "When soldiers of our country can defend the country's borders in temperatures below zero degree Celsius, the floodwaters are nothing as compared to it." Superintendent of Police Vipin Mishra praised the police personnel for their courage. "We will not leave any stone unturned to uphold the honour of the tricolour," he said. Several districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Bahraich, are hit by the deluge.