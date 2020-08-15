MHA's 'Utrkrishta Seva Padak' for Noida police chief Alok Singh

Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Alok Singh is among the six officers in Uttar Pradesh who have been awarded the Union Home Ministry's "Utkrishta Seva Padak" on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day, officials said on Saturday. Besides him, senior IPS officers Ashok Kumar Singh, Ravi Joseph Loku, Ram Kumar, A Satheesh Ganesh and Arun Kumar Shrivastava have been chosen for the meritorious service honour by the Home Ministry, the officials said.

The "Utkrishta Seva Padak" is awarded to only those officers who have served for more than 15 years within India's boundaries as part of the police force and carried out their job with utmost "sincerity, skill and bravery", according to the ministry rules. Fifty-three-year-old Alok Singh, a 1995-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, was promoted to the rank of additional director general (ADG) in January this year. He has served as the inspector general Meerut and Kanpur zones, a Gautam Buddh Nagar police spokesperson said.

While holding his first appointment as additional superintendent of police in Saharanpur, he caught terrorists after an encounter in which an inspector from the local Sarasav police station was injured, the spokesperson said. Apart from this, he showed extraordinary skills in gunning down three Naxals while he was posted in Sonbhadra and ensured recovery of arms looted from PAC personnel, the official said.

"He was awarded the President's Gallantry Media for his services," the spokesperson said..