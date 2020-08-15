PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:50pm

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 6:50pm, according to the data provided by various governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 2186 1032 24 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 281817 191117 2562 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 2607 1750 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 74501 51693 175 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 101906 68675 515 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 2009 1118 28 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 14481 9857 130 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 150652 135108 4178 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 10970 7157 93 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 76569 59522 2748 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 45614 38348 518 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 3908 2580 18 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 28021 20676 527 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 22125 13678 224 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 211108 128182 3717 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 41277 26992 139 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 1879 1303 9 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 43414 32405 1081 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 572734 401442 19427------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 4198 2360 13 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 1228 581 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 713 356 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 3322 1198 8 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 57126 39205 333 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 7355 4224 106 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 29013 18328 731 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 59378 42055 859 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 1080 623 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 332105 272251 5641 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 90259 66196 684 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 6953 5088 50 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 11615 7502 147 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 145287 92526 2335------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 110358 81189 2319 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 2547768 1826317 49351------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 29270 27963 297 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 25,26,192 and the death toll at 49,036. The ministry said that 18,08,936 people have so far recovered from the infection.