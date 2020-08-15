NC leader cautions people against elements creating wedge in society

Left Menu
National Conference provincial president Devender Singh Rana on Saturday cautioned the people against elements creating wedge between various segments of society for their "myopic" political gains. Rana said the people are cautioned against “those creating wedge between various segments of society in the name of region, religion or caste”. "Such elements were harming the larger national interest for their myopic political gains," he said.

National Conference provincial president Devender Singh Rana on Saturday cautioned the people against elements creating wedge between various segments of society for their "myopic" political gains. Addressing a function organised by the party at its headquarters here to celebrate Independence Day, the NC leader greeted the people on the auspicious occasion and hoped that they would strive for further forging the bonds of love and amity as per the glorious traditions of Jammu and Kashmir.

Rana, who hoisted the tricolour on the occasion, said the best way to celebrate this auspicious occasion is to work for cherished agenda of freedom fighters, who had envisioned India to emerge as a world leader at the strength of its civilisational ethos, immense capacity and capabilities of its human resource and above all its tryst with inclusiveness. Describing secular character and democratic foundations as the biggest strength of India, he underscored the crucial need for amity, brotherhood and harmony among various segments of society.

"For this, the nation will have to pool all its resources and work unitedly to build a strong and prosperous India as per dreams of the stalwarts who struggled for us to see this day," he said. Rana said the people are cautioned against “those creating wedge between various segments of society in the name of region, religion or caste”.

"Such elements were harming the larger national interest for their myopic political gains," he said. Referring to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rana lauded the huge role being played by the frontline warriors at the peril of their own lives and those of their families.

He urged the people to ease out their work by adhering to COVID-19 guidelines for their own protection and safety of others..

