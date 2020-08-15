Yog guru Ramdev hoists national flag on I-Day

Yoga guru Ramdev on Saturday hoisted the national flag in Haridwar on the occasion of 74th Independence Day. Speaking to the reporters, Ramdev said, "We might have become independent politically but financially and culturally, we are yet to be independent."

He further said, "Foreign companies are in possession of almost 50,00,000 crores in India. Even in the healthcare sector, various foreign companies are ruling in the country." "But, it is India, even after having the most number of coronavirus cases have highest recovery rate and least number of deaths," he added.

Earlier this morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag and delivered the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort to mark the occasion. The 74th Independence Day function was relatively muted this year in terms of participation of people in view of COVID-19 crisis. (ANI)