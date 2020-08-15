Mizoram facing twin challenges of COVID-19 & earthquakes: CM

Left Menu
Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Saturday said the state is facing twin challenges of COVID-19 pandemic and earthquakes, and urged the people to follow precautionary measures and adhere to health advisories to curtail the spread of novel coronavirus.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 15-08-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 19:18 IST
Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Saturday said the state is facing twin challenges of COVID-19 pandemic and earthquakes, and urged the people to follow precautionary measures and adhere to health advisories to curtail the spread of novel coronavirus. Tackling primary and vital issues like health, livelihood, education, food and essential commodities, roads and transport as well as security will be very crucial and challenging in coming days, Zoramthanga said after unfurrling the tri-colour on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day.

"Complacency in the face of a global pandemic like Covid-19 is not appropriate and therefore, it is essential that each and every one of us remain alert and cautious. We must work unitedly to contain the virus and tackle the challenges that come in the aftermath of the outbreak," he said. Zoramthanga thanked frontline workers, medics, churches, NGOs, local volunteers and the people in general in supplementing the government's effort to curtail the spread of Covid-19.

"As globally, countries are gripped with several insecurities. Let us continue to work tirelessly and valiantly for peace and security along with development in Mizoram," he said. Highlighting the government's efforts to curtail the spread of Covid-19, he said active measures to tackle the virus was taken up by forming a state-level task force on Covid-19 on the same day the WHO declared the outbreak "pandemic." The chief minister said that the state has confronted more challenges due to a series of earthquakes in several parts of the state amidst Covid-19 spread.

He said that more than 283 houses were damaged causing monetary loss to the tune of Rs 316.35 lakh due to the series of earthquakes that rocked the state since June 21. On development projects, the chief minister said the state government is committed towards the successful implementation of states flagship programme Socio-Economic Development Policy (SEDP), which aims at accelerating progress in key sectors and transforming Mizoram into a welfare state.

Zoramthanga said that road connectivity plays a vital role in development. He said that the state is giving priority to connectivity with neighbouring Myanmar. "Bridges over Chhimtuipui and Tiau rivers are also planned and proposed to be constructed. The Centre has already approved this proposal and DPR for the four major roads connecting Mizoram and Myanmar have been submitted and sanction is awaited," he said.

