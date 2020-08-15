200 more villages to get 24-hr power supply: CM Khattar

Describing electricity as a prerequisite for development, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said his government will ensure round the clock power supply to 200 more villages. In his Independence Day address after unfurling the national flag at Panchkula, the chief minister claimed that the power infrastructure has been further strengthened and transmission losses have been reduced to 17.27 per cent from about 32 per cent earlier. As a result of this, power distribution corporations of the state are running in profit, he claimed. According to an officials statement, Khattar said the work to provide a 24-hour power supply in 10 districts under the 'Mhara Gaon-Jagmag Gaon' scheme has been completed. At present, 24-hour electricity is being provided to 4,638 villages of the state, he said. “From today onwards, round the clock power supply will be ensured in additional 200 villages thus taking the total number of such villages to 4,838,” he said. Khattar said it has been decided to open 3,000 playway schools for children in the state. Out of these, 1,000 schools will be opened this year.

Apart from this, the state government is also going to open 82 Sanskriti model schools to impart quality education to students, he said. Describing the vision of his government for the state, Khattar said it will have a system in which people need not visit government offices to get the benefit of government schemes and programmes. Rather, the government will ensure that they get the benefit on their doorstep, he said.

The CM said all welfare services and schemes are being linked to the 'Parivar Pehchan Patra'. Twenty lakh families will be provided these 'patras' by the end of August, he said. Claiming that his government has taken several welfare measures for women, the CM said the recent decision to ensure 50 per cent participation of women in panchayats is a major step towards their empowerment. Khattar said his government had adopted the policy of good governance and zero tolerance towards corruption. The present state government has so far provided 75,000 jobs to the youth on merit, Khattar claimed.

“Today, our youth no longer search for recommendations for getting jobs, instead they work hard in preparing for competitive examinations. Even in the IAS exams, the youth of Haryana have brought laurels to the state,” said Khattar. He said 25 youth of the state had been successful in the IAS results declared this year. Not only this, Pradeep Malik and Himanshu Jain of Haryana have secured first and fourth ranks, respectively, in the UPSC Civil Services Examinations, he added. Referring to the call of 'vocal for local' given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the CM said Haryana is fast moving towards self-sufficiency during COVID-19.

Multinational companies are expanding their business in Haryana to make the state a hub of production, he said. He said the state government is emphasising on developing resources and facilities for all sports. He said it is a matter of great pride that Haryana has got an opportunity to host the Khelo India Youth Games-2021.

About 15,000 sportspersons from all over the country will participate in these games, he added..