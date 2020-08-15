KCR reviews flood situatio in Telangana, instructs official to be on high alert

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) on Saturday reviewed the rain and flood situation in the state and instructed concerned officials to be on high alert due to the heavy monsoon season in the state. "The Chief Minister reviewed the rain and flood situation at the Pragathi Bhavan and spoke with the Chief Secretary, the Director-General of Police and the Ministers, and ordered the setting up of two control rooms in Hyderabad. He also instructed Ministers to coordinate with the Collectors and police officials on a regular basis," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement.

The Chief Minister said Karimnagar and Warangal districts have together recorded the highest rainfall and tanks in these districts are filled to their capacity. Following incessant rainfall in the area, the Chali Vagu stream overflowed in and around the main road of Warangal and Bhupalpally districts, causing many parts of Khila Warangal to submerge under flood and rain waters, district officials informed.

"The flooding has affected around 500 houses, and the low lying areas around Warangal and Bhupalpally Districts. Over 1,000 persons have been moved to a safer location by rescue operations, and 13 persons were rescued from drowning by the Fire Department," they said. All transportation between the towns of Parkal and Bhupalapalli, and Hanamkonda to Mulugu, were stopped as rainwater inundated the roads.

"Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places very likely over Telangana during the next two days," the India Meteorological Department tweeted on Saturday. (ANI)