Left Menu
Development News Edition

KCR reviews flood situatio in Telangana, instructs official to be on high alert

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) on Saturday reviewed the rain and flood situation in the state and instructed concerned officials to be on high alert due to the heavy monsoon season in the state.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 15-08-2020 23:13 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 23:11 IST
KCR reviews flood situatio in Telangana, instructs official to be on high alert
Visuals from the Khila Warangal mandal in Telangana's Warangal district. . Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) on Saturday reviewed the rain and flood situation in the state and instructed concerned officials to be on high alert due to the heavy monsoon season in the state. "The Chief Minister reviewed the rain and flood situation at the Pragathi Bhavan and spoke with the Chief Secretary, the Director-General of Police and the Ministers, and ordered the setting up of two control rooms in Hyderabad. He also instructed Ministers to coordinate with the Collectors and police officials on a regular basis," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement.

The Chief Minister said Karimnagar and Warangal districts have together recorded the highest rainfall and tanks in these districts are filled to their capacity. Following incessant rainfall in the area, the Chali Vagu stream overflowed in and around the main road of Warangal and Bhupalpally districts, causing many parts of Khila Warangal to submerge under flood and rain waters, district officials informed.

"The flooding has affected around 500 houses, and the low lying areas around Warangal and Bhupalpally Districts. Over 1,000 persons have been moved to a safer location by rescue operations, and 13 persons were rescued from drowning by the Fire Department," they said. All transportation between the towns of Parkal and Bhupalapalli, and Hanamkonda to Mulugu, were stopped as rainwater inundated the roads.

"Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places very likely over Telangana during the next two days," the India Meteorological Department tweeted on Saturday. (ANI)

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

ANALYSIS-In lawsuit, 'Fortnite' maker to test idea of iPhone as market unto itself

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

South African leader lifts lockdown restrictions after COVID-19 infections fall

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Saturday that all indications were that South Africa had reached the peak of COVID-19 infections, as he announced a sweeping removal of lockdown restrictions on the economy. In a televised add...

Turkey slams Biden's past call for U.S. to back Erdogan opponents

Turkey on Saturday condemned as interventionist comments that U.S. Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden had made in December when he advocated a new U.S. approach to the autocrat President Tayyip Erdogan and support for opposition pa...

Indore resident sends Poclain machine for Ram temple construction

BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya performed a religious ceremony for a Poclain machine sent by a resident of Devuradia for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Dinesh Beniwal, a resident of Devguradia, who has sent the ma...

I-Day: Indore's Central Jail releases 26 prisoners for good conduct

On the occasion of Independence Day, Indore Central jail authority released 26 prisoners for their good conduct in the jail on Saturday. According to the jail authority, these prisoners were serving their sentence of life imprisonment in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020