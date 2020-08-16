Man hit by vehicle in Delhi dies in hospital
A person who was hit by a vehicle on the road on Friday succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on Saturday, police said.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 23:17 IST
A person who was hit by a vehicle on the road on Friday succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on Saturday, police said. Delhi Police in a statement said, "On August 14 at around 9:40 PM a MLC was received at police station Hauz Khas regarding an accident near Jija Bai College and that the injured person, Farooq Ahmed was admitted to AIIMS trauma centre who later died during the treatment on August 15 in the evening."
A case is registered under section 279/337 of IPC at Hauz Khas police station and later Section 304A was also added, the police said. Family members of the deceased came on Sunday to the Police Station and spoke to the senior officers.
On the basis of the investigation and the CCTV footage, efforts are being made to trace the vehicle and some vital clues have been received. Multiple teams are working on the case, the police added. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Hauz Khas
- Delhi Police
- CCTV
- Police Station
ALSO READ
2 killed as vehicles collide on Delhi-Haridwar highway
HC to hear on Aug 4 plea to direct Delhi govt to waive off school tuition fee
Delhi, Mumbai Customs to start faceless cargo assessment from Aug 3
Delhi CM condoles death of UP Cabinet minister Kamal Rani Varun
Fire breaks out at furniture shop in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar market