Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday launched Harit Path, a mobile app to monitor plantations through geo-tagging and web-based GIS-enabled monitoring tools.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 17:27 IST
Gadkari launches Harit Path app to monitor plantations along highways
Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways Nitin Gadkari (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday launched Harit Path, a mobile app to monitor plantations through geo-tagging and web-based GIS-enabled monitoring tools. "The app has been developed by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to monitor location, growth, species details, maintenance activities, targets, achievements of each of its field units for each and every plant under all plantation projects," said a release of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Gadkari launched the app while chairing a meeting to review New Green Highways Policy (Plantation) and to discuss the use of new technologies in road construction through video conference. While inaugurating the mobile app, Gadkari emphasized on strict monitoring of plantation and transplantation of trees. He stressed utilizing modern and green technologies in road construction all over the country and said that it should be our mission to reduce the cost of construction by 25 percent and this new technology is required.

The officials said they will be able to achieve the goal of 100 percent plantation on highways up to March 2022. Gadkari said that it should be our mission to save all the trees from being cut and specialized agencies equipped with new technologies should be hired for the purpose.

