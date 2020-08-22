Nitin Gadkari celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi at home in Nagpur
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari offered prayers to Lord Ganesha at his residence in Nagpur, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Saturday.ANI | Nagpur (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-08-2020 23:36 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 23:32 IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari offered prayers to Lord Ganesha at his residence in Nagpur, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Saturday. Meanwhile, devotees across the country celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 10-day festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi, the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, began on August 22. The festivities will end with the final immersion of the Ganesha idols, called the Visarjan. The festival is celebrated with much grandeur in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat, among other states. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ganesh Chaturthi
- Nitin Gadkari
- Ganesha
- Nagpur
- Tamil Nadu
- Maharashtra
- Karnataka
- Gujarat
ALSO READ
Nagpur adds 659 COVID-19 cases in day, tally rises to 8,406
Tamil Nadu records 5,883 new infections; 118 deaths
Tamil Nadu reports 5,883 new COVID-19 cases, 118 deaths
Greenman Viral Desai's "Tree Ganesha" movement receives support from across the World
TN: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, miniature artist makes 'Coronavirus warrior Ganesha' idol