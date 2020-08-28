J-K LG conducts tour of Srinagar to review flood preparedness, emergency response mechanism

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday conducted a whirlwind tour of Srinagar city to assess the flood preparations and emergency response mechanism being put in place to deal with any eventuality that may arise out of torrential rains. Sinha was accompanied by his advisor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, chief secretary B V R Subrahmanyam, Divisional Commissioner Pandurang K Pole and other officials from police and civil administration, an official spokesperson said.

During his tour, the Lt governor visited Zero Bridge, Munshi Bagh gauge, flood control rooms of irrigation and flood control near wooden bridge, emergency operation centre at Hari Niwas and took a first-hand appraisal of the situation, he said. Sinha was briefed about the situation and the various measures, including the technological interventions deployed by the department to mitigate any eventuality.

Srinagar has been witnessing torrential rains over the past few days. While taking stock of the Jhelum flood mitigation under the Prime Minister's Development Package (PMDP), he was informed that under the Phase-I of the plan, the carrying capacity of the Jhelum river at Sangam has been increased from 31,800 cusecs to 41,000 cusecs. Under the PMDP's Phase-II of the plan, this capacity will be enhanced from 41,000 cusecs to 60,000 cusecs, Sinha was informed.

He directed for expediting the process of planning and executing the work under the PMDP and asked the chief secretary to initiate immediate assessment of the damages caused due to the recent torrential rains in both Jammu and Kashmir divisions by taking a sympathetic view of the overall situation..