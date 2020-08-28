Prez condoles death of Congress MP from Tamil Nadu
President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday condoled the death of Lok Sabha MP H Vasanthakumar and said that his devotion to people's cause in Tamil Nadu was inspiring "Sad to know the passing of Shri H Vasanthakumar, MP from Kanyakumari. His devotion to people's cause in Tamil Nadu was inspiring.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 22:52 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 22:32 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday condoled the death of Lok Sabha MP H Vasanthakumar and said that his devotion to people's cause in Tamil Nadu was inspiring.
"Sad to know the passing of Shri H Vasanthakumar, MP from Kanyakumari. An entrepreneur and social activist, he earned his name in the world of politics and business. His devotion to people's cause in Tamil Nadu was inspiring. Condolences to his family, friends, and followers," Kovind tweeted. Vasanthakumar, 70, Congress MP from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, was admitted to a hospital after contracting coronavirus. The first-time MP, also a former MLA of two terms, was being treated at the Greams Road facility of the Apollo Hospitals in Chennai.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ram Nath Kovind
- Lok Sabha
- Tamil Nadu
- Kanyakumari
- Apollo Hospitals
- Greams Road
- Congress
ALSO READ
40 Tamil Nadu cops donate plasma after recovering from COVID-19
COVID-19 positive Lok Sabha MP Rana shifted to Mumbai
Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 cases stand at 3,20,355
117 deaths, 5,890 new COVID-19 cases reported from Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu village in limelight after Kamala Harris's nomination as US Democratic Party VP candidate