Left Menu
Development News Edition

Work starts to stop sewage flows into California from Mexico

The pollution has posed health risks to surfers, Border Patrol agents and even Navy SEALs who train near there, officials said. Last week, a USD 10.6 million project was completed and will keep 4.5 million gallons of sewage per day from entering the Tijuana River, which flows into the Pacific Ocean in front of Imperial Beach, said Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler at a news conference in San Diego.

PTI | Sandiego | Updated: 03-09-2020 13:36 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 13:36 IST
Work starts to stop sewage flows into California from Mexico

Work has begun to stop a decades-old problem of millions of gallons of sewage from Tijuana, Mexico, flowing into the United States and polluting San Diego County beaches, the Trump administration's top environmental protection official said Wednesday. For more than 40 years, wastewater from Tijuana's dilapidated system has spilled across the border and polluted the waters off Imperial Beach, a city of about 30,000 south of San Diego. The pollution has posed health risks to surfers, Border Patrol agents and even Navy SEALs who train near there, officials said.

Last week, a USD 10.6 million project was completed and will keep 4.5 million gallons of sewage per day from entering the Tijuana River, which flows into the Pacific Ocean in front of Imperial Beach, said Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler at a news conference in San Diego. His agency contributed USD 3.9 million to that project. A second, USD 6 million project will pay for improvements to Tijuana's pumping and collection system to prevent further spills from entering the United States. Mexico is also doing work on the system, and pollution flows are already being reduced, Wheeler said.

The agency is also funding work in coming months that will replace a mile of old, leaking pipes that should further stop the sewage from overflowing, Wheeler said. In addition, two other short-term projects funded by USD 25 million in federal grants will help by diverting 10 million gallons a day of Tijuana wastewater to an international treatment facility, and by capturing trash and sediment with a new system on the border. The projects are short-term solutions being put in place while the federal government designs a more permanent fix that it will fund with USD 300 million allocated for environmental border projects from Congress under President Donald Trump's revised NAFTA agreement, now called the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina, an avid surfer, told reporters Wednesday he already is seeing a difference: His city has been able to open its beaches, which had been closed since November, ahead of the the Labour Day weekend. He said his city had faced a “sewage apocalypse" and noted that 160 days this year the beaches there had to be closed because of the pollution.

He said a permanent fix is vital and Mexico must continue to make improvements and ensure that there is “zero flow from Tijuana going anywhere near the ocean.” The actions come after Imperial Beach and other local governments sued the agency in 2018 to demand the EPA do something about the problem. They agreed earlier this year to put the legal action on hold for a year after the EPA indicated it would help.(AP) RUP RUP RUP.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

Samsung Life Unstoppable event: Tab A7, Galaxy Fit 2, A42 5G and more products unveiled

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Essential goods to fuel retail industry's growth in the coming quarters: Report

Essential goods will fuel the Indian retail industrys growth in the coming quarters amid the coronavirus-induced slowdown, with consumer expenditure continuing to remain focused on these items, particularly food and grocery, according to a ...

Malaysia expands entry ban to U.S., UK, France pass holders

Malaysia on Thursday added at least nine more countries, including the United States, Britain and France, to its list of long-term immigration pass holders to be barred from the country, national news wire Bernama reported. Malaysias govern...

Delhi HC permits conducting breath analyser tests for air traffic controllers

The Delhi High Court on Thursday permitted conducting breath analyser tests through tube process for air traffic controllers while allowing modification in its earlier order suspending the same in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. A single-jud...

Afghan officials primed for talks with Taliban after deal on prisoners -sources

Afghan negotiators and senior officials will fly to Doha for peace talks with the Taliban after the two sides reached a compromise over the release of prisoners, diplomatic and government sources said. All but seven of the 5,000 prisoners w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020