Punjab Govt launches 'I Rakhwali' app to make citizens 'Greenery Saviours'

To further strengthen its drive to preserve and maintain the environment in Punjab and make people stakeholders in the process, the State Forest Department on Thursday launched 'I Rakhwali' application to help netizens to become 'Greenery Saviours'.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 03-09-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 18:55 IST
Forest Minister of Punjab, Sadhu Singh Dharamsot (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

To further strengthen its drive to preserve and maintain the environment in Punjab and make people stakeholders in the process, the State Forest Department on Thursday launched 'I Rakhwali' application to help netizens to become 'Greenery Saviours'. Launching the application, Punjab Forest Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot said that the application has been developed to ensure greenery and to protect the environment in Punjab, and its main aim is to inspire people to plant more trees.

With this new initiative, the Punjab government aims to safeguard the state forest area by making people a stakeholder in this process. According to Dharamsot, the new app will help common people with the geographical location of nurseries.

"In today's time, forests are fast depleting and trees are being felled to make way for different development projects. Many people think and are concerned about this and want to do something about this but in absence of information cannot do much," said the Minister. The state government came up with the concept of the app to encourage people to come forward and contribute to the protection of the environment.

"Anyone can report illegal felling of trees, any damage to forests, as common man has first-hand information of these incidents. In such cases, any citizen can download the 'I Rakhwali' App and bring the matter to the notice of the concerned Forest Divisional Officer and contribute to protecting the greenery of Punjab," added Dharamsot. The application can be downloaded from Google App Store or App Store, and the mobile number can be used to log in.

"There is a list of damages one wish to report and after logging in the user can select accordingly, besides photos can also be uploaded about the damages to be reported. A video up to 20 seconds can also be uploaded," as per the government release. (ANI)

