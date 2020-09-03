Left Menu
Rains in several parts of India; 2 killed in UP, normal life affected in HP’s Hamirpur

Rain and thundershowers lashed a large part of the country on Thursday as two people died in Uttar Pradesh after their house collapsed, while normal life was affected in Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur, which also witnessed strong winds. Normal life in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur came to a near standstill Thursday as heavy rains, accompanied with strong wind, lashed the district, officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 21:00 IST
Rain and thundershowers lashed a large part of the country on Thursday as two people died in Uttar Pradesh after their house collapsed, while normal life was affected in Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur, which also witnessed strong winds. But there was no precipitation in the national capital despite a weather department forecast of moderate rains, and its maximum temperature settled at 34.8 degrees Celsius. In Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur, a 27-year-old woman and her daughter were killed as their mud house collapsed after heavy rain, police said. Two children were also injured in the incident. Heavy rains lashed other parts the state. Kanpur received 10 cm rainfall, while Mau, Attara (Banda), Fatehpur and Soran (Allahabad) received five cm each.

Bindki (Fatehpur), Kunda (PTG) and Chillaghat (Jhansi) received four cm rainfall each, and Lucknow and Fursatganj (Raebareli) three cm each. Overall, in its bulletin for rainfall across the country, the IMD said rain and thundershowers were observed at most places over Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Lakshadweep. Many places over East Uttar Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema and Andaman, Nicobar Islands also received rain and thundershowers, it said. A few places over Assam, Meghalaya, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Konkan, Goa and some places over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, West Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat state, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura also received rain. Meanwhile, a central team Thursday visited the three flood-affected districts -- Gopalganj, Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga -- of Bihar to assess the extent of damage caused and consider the state government’s demand for Rs 3,328 crore as compensation, a senior state official said.

At the peak, more than 83.5 lakh people were affected by the floods across 1,333 panchayats of 130 blocks in 16 districts of the state. Twenty-seven people have lost their lives in this year’s flood so far. The maximum temperatures across most of Haryana and Punjab settled one-two notches above normal on Thursday, with light rainfall at a few places.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, received light showers and recorded a high of 32 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department at Chandigarh. In Haryana, Ambala recorded a maximum of 34.2 degrees Celsius, while Hisar's maximum settled at 33.8 degrees Celsius after 9 mm of rain during the day.

In Uttarakhand, the MeT department Thursday issued a heavy rain alert for Dehradun for Friday which may cause waterlogging in low-lying areas, streets and roads in the city. Normal life in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur came to a near standstill Thursday as heavy rains, accompanied with strong wind, lashed the district, officials said. The overnight rains affected movement of people, and led to a sharp fall in temperature and an increase in water levels in the Beas river and its tributaries.

The water levels in the Beas river and its tributaries have risen sharply and people have been advised not to go near the river bed. There are about one dozen khads (rivulets) flowing through the district that become fierce during the rainy season and create havoc around their catchments.

Traffic on about a dozen roads has come to a near standstill, officials said. The district has received 892.00 mm rainfall during the current monsoon season from June 1 to September 2 as against 953.5 mm during the same period last year.

The meteorological department has forecast more rains with thunderstorms in the next two days. Light to moderate rains continued to lash parts of Rajasthan, a MeT department official said on Thursday. In East Rajasthan, Dungla of Chittorgarh and Aklera of Jhalawar recorded five cm rainfall each, followed by three cm each in Kotdi and Sehda of Bhilwara, Bhainsrodgarh of Chittorgarh and Aarad of Ajmer district. Several other places recorded rainfall between 1-4 cm. In West Rajasthan, Sojat of Pali and Raniwada of Jalore recorded two cm rainfall each during the period, as per the MeT department bulletin..

