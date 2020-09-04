Left Menu
Martha E. Newton joins ILO as Deputy Director-General for Policy

Ms Newton began her professional career in a prosecutor’s office, serving as the Chief of the Violent Crime Victim Assistance Division for a State Attorney General’s Office.

Martha E. Newton joins ILO as Deputy Director-General for Policy
Ms Newton is a graduate of Western Kentucky University, where she received both her Bachelor’s and Master of Arts. Image Credit: ANI

Martha E. Newton joined the International Labour Organization as the Deputy Director-General for Policy on September 1, 2020.

Previously, Ms Newton was the Deputy Undersecretary for International Affairs at the United States Department of Labor, helming the Department's Bureau of International Labor Affairs and leading the formulation of international economic, trade and labour policies and programs focused on international child labour, forced labour and modern slavery. Ms Newton also served at the Department of Labor earlier in her career, as the Associate Deputy Undersecretary for International Affairs.

Ms Newton began her professional career in a prosecutor's office, serving as the Chief of the Violent Crime Victim Assistance Division for a State Attorney General's Office. She was also previously a Director of the Administration of Children and Families Division at the United States Department of Health and Human Services, where she coordinated the health and human service response for human trafficking victims and refugees.

In addition, Ms Newton has served the Executive Director of a non-governmental organization (NGO) focused on the rescue and rehabilitation of child slaves in the fishing sector in Ghana, and also served as the Director of Strategic Partnerships for both International Justice Mission, a leading NGO focused on combating human trafficking and slavery through effective law enforcement strategies, and the Halifax International Security Forum, North America's leading annual event for the discussion of the world's most pressing security challenges.

Ms Newton is a graduate of Western Kentucky University, where she received both her Bachelor's and Master of Arts. She is married and enjoys spending time with her husband and son.

