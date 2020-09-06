Left Menu
Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 active count reaches 51,458

Tamil Nadu reported 5,783 new COVID-19 cases, taking the count for active cases in the state to 51,458.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 06-09-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 19:56 IST
Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 active count reaches 51,458
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Tamil Nadu reported 5,783 new COVID-19 cases, taking the count for active cases in the state to 51,458. According to the State Health Department, as many as 5,820 people were discharged today after being recovered from COVID-19, while 88 patients have succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours.

With this, the discharged cases have risen to 4,04,186 and the death toll to 7,836, it added. India registered the highest single-day spike of 90,633 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the national caseload past 41-lakh mark, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With 1,065 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 70,626. The total case tally stands at 41,13,812 including 8,62,320 active cases, 31,80,866 cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

