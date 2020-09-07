Manipur reports 84 new COVID-19 cases

Manipur has reported 84 new COVID-19 cases and 194 recoveries in the last 24 hours. According to the state government, the total number of cases currently now stand at 7,106 which includes 5,358 recoveries, 1,710 active cases and 38 deaths.

The recovery rate is 75.40 per cent. The total count of coronavirus cases in the country reached 42,04,614 on Monday. (ANI)

