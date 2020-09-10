Left Menu
38 teachers, principals conferred 'CBSE Teachers Award'

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Wednesday felicitated and conferred CBSE Teachers Award to 38 teachers and principals of CBSE affiliated schools during an online ceremony in New Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2020 06:29 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 06:29 IST
Education Minister confers 'CBSE Teachers Award' to 38 Teachers and Principals of CBSE affiliated schools in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Wednesday felicitated and conferred CBSE Teachers Award to 38 teachers and principals of CBSE affiliated schools during an online ceremony in New Delhi. Minister of State for Education, Sanjay Dhotre also graced the occasion. Secretary, Department of School Education & Literacy, Anita Karwal, and Chairman CBSE Manoj Ahuja were also present on the occasion.

These awards were presented for the year 2019-20 in honour of the Teachers and Principals for their valuable contribution towards improving school education, innovation and dedication. Speaking on the occasion, Pokhriyal said that teachers lay the basic foundation of education. He said that teaching is a most respected profession and the purpose of these awards is to celebrate the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country and to honor those teachers, who through their commitment have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their students.

The Minister highlighted that in the New Education Policy 2020, teachers have been placed right at the centre of the education system. It has been mentioned in the policy that all the schools must have an adequate number of teachers and such environment shall be provided so that work culture in the schools is enhanced. The Minister congratulated the teacher awardees for their excellent service, dutifulness and extraordinary contribution in the field of education. Each award consists of a Merit Certificate, a shawl and an amount of Rs 50,000. Since 2018, CBSE follows an online selection process. The applicants are evaluated on the basis of General and Specific criterion under each category and several parameters related to school education and their contribution.

The 38 awardees are Primary and, Middle-Level Teachers, Language teachers, Science, Social Science, Physical Education, Mathematics, Economics, IT, Fine Arts teachers, School Counsellors, Vice-Principals and Principals. (ANI)

