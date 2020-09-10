Left Menu
Police arrests man selling LSD blots to students in Andhra's Visakhapatnam

ANI | Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 10-09-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 20:36 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh police on Thursday arrested a man allegedly selling narcotic drug LSD Blots to the students in Visakhapatnam. The accused has been identified as Saripalll Varra Raju (27). He was arrested near Aruku valley Cofee shop, opposite Tenneti Park under the limits of Arilova Police Station.

"After getting reliable information about the illegal possession, transporting and selling of Narcotic drugs, police officials of Arilova Police Station and taskforce staff, rushed near Tenneti Park, Visakhapatnam and arrested the person," police said in an official statement. Police Inspector along with his staff took Saripalll Varra Raju into custody and on inquiry, he confessed that he was waiting to sell the narcotic drug LSD Blots to the students at an amount of Rs 2,000 and showed two LSD blots from his pocket and also stated that he had another three LSD blots in his restaurant PVR foods super Deluxe Restaurant, at Jodugullapalem, police said.

The police officials and taskforce staff visited the restaurant and recovered another three LSD Botts, half LSD Blot, 200 milligrams MDMA (small pink colour piece), 199.19 grams Cannabis Ganja in 8 polythene zip lock bags, Captain Gogo plus tips OCB sheets from his possession. (ANI)

