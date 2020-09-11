Left Menu
Pregnant woman stages protest near lover's house for justice

A pregnant woman staged a sit-in protest near the house of her lover, seeking justice saying that he has been avoiding her after pregnancy.

ANI | Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 11-09-2020 01:06 IST
The woman speaking to media on Thursday. . Image Credit: ANI

A pregnant woman staged a sit-in protest near the house of her lover, seeking justice saying that he has been avoiding her after pregnancy. She also alleged that even the police are not cooperating with her and said she wants to live with her lover and pleaded for justice.

Detailing the events, the woman told media, "I used to work at a private hospital in Ichchapuram town almost 10 years ago. A man Nagu from Lalapeta area used to work there as a clerk. Then he had proposed me for love. I had told him that I am a divorcee with a daughter; I am cheated once, so I don't want to do the same mistake again. Yet, he did not leave me. He had said that he is least bothered about my past and forced me. Then I agreed to his love proposal." "He used to come to my place in Kanchili village. Local people who saw us were raising objections. When I told him once, he tied knot to me inside the house. He had told me that he would take me to his place after the marriage of his sisters. We were there for more than three years," the woman said.

She said, "When he wanted to set up his own shop, I gave him all my gold. Later I got job as ANM (auxiliary nurse midwife), then we shifted to another house. Even there also, he used to come, stay with me for three or four days in a week. After almost 10 years, I became pregnant in this January. When I told him about this, he started forcing me to get abortion "I did not accept that. Once he tried to forcibly administer some medicine for abortion, but it failed. He took me to a hospital on May 30, but the doctor refused to perform an abortion. From then onwards, he is not coming to me. Now I have no money for treatment and to feed myself," the woman said.

The woman said that she has complained to Kanchili police but they are not properly responding. So she approached the Ichchapuram police. Ichchapuram police while talking to ANI said that they did not register any case, as Kanchili police have already registered a case. However, the family members of Nagu are speaking to her and trying to resolve the matter, the Ichchapuram police informed. (ANI)

