Left Menu
Development News Edition

HP Women's Commission asks NCW to take action in connection with harassment faced by Kangana Ranaut

The Himachal Pradesh State Commission for Women has taken suo-moto cognizance of media reports about incidents of harassment of actor Kangana Ranaut at the hands of officials of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai Police and various political leaders.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 11-09-2020 13:06 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 13:06 IST
HP Women's Commission asks NCW to take action in connection with harassment faced by Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The Himachal Pradesh State Commission for Women has taken suo-moto cognizance of media reports about incidents of harassment of actor Kangana Ranaut at the hands of officials of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai Police and various political leaders. The women's body in Himachal wrote to the National Commission for Women (NCW) urging it to take up the matter with appropriate authorities.

Stating that Ranaut hails from Himachal, it has also requested the NCW to provide an "action taken report" in connection with this request to it at the earliest. Ranaut has been making headlines with her statements and revelations about the Hindi film industry after actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence in June.

She had been provided with Y-plus category security cover by the Union Home Ministry in the wake of the row over her remarks, in which she compared Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and also targeted the Mumbai police. Recently, the actor had also moved the Bombay High Court against the demolition drive by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at her property in Mumbai here. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Drugs case: Court denies bail to Rhea, Showik and four others

A special court here on Friday rejected the bail pleas of Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, arrested by the NCB in connection with a drugs-related case pertaining to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The court also rejected th...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Birthday girl Henderson happy with solid start at ANA InspirationBrooke Henderson plans to celebrate her birthday and a solid start to the ANA Inspiration with a slice of cake after sign...

Salvage team working to stop fuel leak from fire-hit supertanker

A salvage team is still trying to plug a fuel leak from the fire-stricken New Diamond oil supertanker, Sri Lankan Navy spokesman Indika de Silva said on Friday.The tanker, which is carrying the about 2 million barrels of oil, caught fire on...

NIA files chargesheet against 7 ULFA cadres in Assam police officer’s killing case

The National Investigation Agency NIA has filed a chargesheet against seven ULFA cadres for allegedly killing a police officer during a gunfight in Tinsukia district of Assam two years ago, a spokesperson of the anti-terrorism agency said o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020