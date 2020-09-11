HP Women's Commission asks NCW to take action in connection with harassment faced by Kangana Ranaut
The Himachal Pradesh State Commission for Women has taken suo-moto cognizance of media reports about incidents of harassment of actor Kangana Ranaut at the hands of officials of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai Police and various political leaders.
The Himachal Pradesh State Commission for Women has taken suo-moto cognizance of media reports about incidents of harassment of actor Kangana Ranaut at the hands of officials of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai Police and various political leaders. The women's body in Himachal wrote to the National Commission for Women (NCW) urging it to take up the matter with appropriate authorities.
Stating that Ranaut hails from Himachal, it has also requested the NCW to provide an "action taken report" in connection with this request to it at the earliest. Ranaut has been making headlines with her statements and revelations about the Hindi film industry after actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence in June.
She had been provided with Y-plus category security cover by the Union Home Ministry in the wake of the row over her remarks, in which she compared Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and also targeted the Mumbai police. Recently, the actor had also moved the Bombay High Court against the demolition drive by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at her property in Mumbai here. (ANI)
